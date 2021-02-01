Buddy R. Elliott, Sr., 86, on the morning of January 30, 3021, joined his wife, Lorraine Elliott in their heavenly home. He was a native of Carter County, and was the son of the late Isaac and Edith Campbell Elliott. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Elliott. He served in the United States Army. He was a truck driver. Buddy loved to socialize with numerous life long friends and attend church.
Those left to cherish his memory are United States Air Force Lt. Col. Buddy Elliott, Jr, (Kris) son of Fort Walton Beach, Fl, Peggy (Jamie) Hernandez, daughter of Elizabeth and Donna Ward, daughter of Johnson City, TN. Three Grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In recent years, he considered himself lucky to include in his family, Christy and Kelvin Cannon and their superdog Jake. Jake was a bright light in Buddy’s life. He is also survived by his sister, Emma Wilson and brother, George Elliott.
The funeral service to honor, Buddy’s life will be Thursday, February 04, 2021 at 6 p.m. officiated by Pastor Ken Hauser and music by Rick Sweeny. The family will receive friends 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. The internment will be Friday, February 05, 2021 at 11 a.m. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral chapel to go in procession to the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to our website at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
