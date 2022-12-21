JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bryan Douglas Mosier, age 51, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed quietly into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2022 after a courageous and short battle with cancer. The Lord's goodness allowed him to be with his wife and three children when he was taken to Glory.
Bryan was born in Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Patrick Joseph Mosier. He is survived by his wife, Michele Kay (Long) Mosier and his three girls: Katherine Mosier, Hannah Mosier, and Samantha Mosier. He was a faithful husband and father and loved his house of girls. He is also survived by parents, Joe and Janice (Blevins) Mosier of Jonesborough, TN; sister, Deborah Mosier of Kingston, TN; and sister, Glenda Jo Mosier of Jonesborough, TN.
He had the joy of working for the City of Jacksonville and at the time of his death was serving as the Director of Neighborhoods under Mayor Lenny Curry. He loved serving the city of Jacksonville and the many wonderful co-workers he had the privilege of working alongside. He was also a faithful servant at Grace Community Church where he led his family to grow in Christ, serving for many years as a deacon and small group leader.
Bryan was previously a long-time faithful member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Gray, TN, where he came to know the Lord as his Savior. He was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School, Class of 1989, in Gray TN, and a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Grace Community Church. The celebration of his life was conducted by Pastor Justin McKitterick, Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.