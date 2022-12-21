JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bryan Douglas Mosier, age 51, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed quietly into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 10, 2022 after a courageous and short battle with cancer. The Lord's goodness allowed him to be with his wife and three children when he was taken to Glory.

Bryan was born in Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Patrick Joseph Mosier. He is survived by his wife, Michele Kay (Long) Mosier and his three girls: Katherine Mosier, Hannah Mosier, and Samantha Mosier. He was a faithful husband and father and loved his house of girls. He is also survived by parents, Joe and Janice (Blevins) Mosier of Jonesborough, TN; sister, Deborah Mosier of Kingston, TN; and sister, Glenda Jo Mosier of Jonesborough, TN.

