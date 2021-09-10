Bryan Alan Street, 62, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Walter Reed Riverside Hospital in Gloucester, VA. surrounded by his wife and loving family.
Bryan was a full-time RVer and living a life he loved. His close relationship with his Lord and Savior gives us great peace that he is forever in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
Bryan was born June 19, 1959, in Johnson City, TN, the son of Reece Dale Street and Betty June (Bennett) Street.
He is survived by: Luann Williams Street, his wife of 38 years, Daughter Kayla Street Spear (Steve) and (grand)children: Kaden, Rowan, Julian, Jacob & Charlotte of Jonesborough, TN; Daughter Krista Street Nelson (Josh) and (grand)children Landen, Emma, Anabelle, and Macy of Fletcher, NC and son Bryan Luke Street of Asheville, NC; Siblings include Teresa Street Turnbull (Jim) of Sebring, FL, Steve Street (Karen) of Rockledge FL, Kathy Street Schofield of Boise ID, and Susan Street Fereday of Boise ID. Seven nieces and nephews, 2 great-nieces and nephews,
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty J. Street, and brother Mark D. Street.
He attended Boones Creek Elementary, Johnson City, TN, and Sebring High School, Sebring FL Graduated in 1977.
A memorial service will be held at Kayla & Steve Spear’s Farm, 213 Hulse Road, Jonesborough TN 37659 on October 9, 2021, at 2 pm.