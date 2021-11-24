JOHNSON CITY - Bruce W. Garland, 81, of Johnson City, TN died peacefully after a short illness. He was the son of Hobert and Mae Hughes Garland. He was in sales for Paty Lumber Company until he opened his own business, OK Salvage in the 1980's. He retired in 2000 and enjoyed life in St. Augustine, FL and Roan Mtn, NC.
Bruce was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a talker and a prankster. His legacy will be that he left people laughing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his 3 sons, Craig Garland in 2004, Brent Garland in 1970, and Brad Garland in 2015, and 3 brothers, Carl, George, and Robert Garland and one sister, Dixie Gouge.
Left to mourn him and cherish his memory is his wife of 29 years, Betty Garland; brother, Mack Garland of Atlanta, GA; step daughter, Kim Neil of Kingsport, TN; 5 grandkids, Wendy Garland, Whitney Garland, Jonathan Garland, Bradford Garland all of Jonesborough and Jakob Neil of Kingsport; one great grandson, Isaiah Garland and a special daughter in law, Jane Garland Conley of Jonesborough. Bruce loved her like his own.
Funeral services will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Henline-Hughes Funeral Home with Mark McKinney and Mike Garland officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Garland, Bradford Garland, Richard Gouge, Jeff Garland, Arthur Baker, Dale Dellinger, and Terry Briggs. Honorary pallbearers will be G. C. Ledford, Bruce Greene, and Glen Ray Edwards. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International by going to www.sendtheword.org or your local chapter.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Garland Family.