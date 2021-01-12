SEYMOUR, TN- Bruce K. Anders of Seymour, Tennessee passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on Friday, January 8th, 2021 with his loving wife by his side. Bruce was born and raised in Johnson City, TN. He was a 1975 graduate of Science Hill High School where he met his best friend and love of his life, Cindy in 1973. They were married in 1980 and had two amazing sons he cherished. He was President and part owner of Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park, Vice President of the Southeast Ski Area Association, and an avid supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. He was also an advocate for Tennessee Special Olympics, which held their winter games at Ober Gatlinburg each year. Those who knew Bruce best understood the hard work, long hours, and love he had in continuing to grow his father's business. His love of anything automotive, Formula 1 racing, helicopters, and being on the lake paled in comparison to his unconditional love for his family and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Joyce O'Dell Anders and brother, Cy Anders. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy Jones Anders, his sons, Marcus Dean Anders (Abby), Jared Alan Anders (Molly), his brothers, Rex Anders (Becky), Kent Anders (Rose), Keith Anders (Beverly), along with several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a few very close friends who were like brothers to him. Bruce's legacy of being a kind and faithful gentleman continues through his sons and soon to be grandsons, Caleb Dean, due in February and second grandson due in June of this year. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Special Olympics Tennessee at www.specialolympicstn.org/ways-to-give or Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains at https://www.bgcsmoky.com/donate. Friends may view Bruce's funeral service via livestream, 4 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021, through the Atchley Funeral Home facebook page or on the Tribute Wall on Mr. Anders' obit page on atchleyfuneralhome.com. Rev. David Zavona officiating. Interment will be 12 PM Saturday, December 16, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.