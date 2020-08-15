Bruce Edwin Rider, Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Bruce Edwin Rider, Sr. and Shirley L. Fasick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Taylor Dobbins; and one brother.
Bruce was a longtime area radio host and had an online radio station the Big 8 Internet Radio.
He is survived by three children, Beth Chau, Bruce E. Rider, III, and Brian J. Rider; one brother, Scott Rider; and friend, Michael Amos.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 3:00 PM in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the staff at the UT Medical Center for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Rider family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Bruce Edwin Rider, Jr. and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.