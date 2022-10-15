LIMESTONE - Bruce Douglas Jones, 66, of Limestone, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2022, and now resides in his heavenly home with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
He was born in Long Island, New York, a son of the late James Ezra Jones and Barbara Wyatt Jones.
After graduating high school, Bruce served his country in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to work as an electrician with Electrical Control Systems and Services in Birmingham, Alabama.
Bruce considered a good day to be any day he got to go fishing, so he spent many of his good days on his boat. He was always on the move and enjoyed traveling, especially if he was travelling somewhere with a lake.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Phyllis Hankla Jones; daughter, Barbara J. Jones; grandchildren, Jazmin Morrow and Makayla Jones; siblings, James Jones and wife Judy, Regina Cline and husband Ernest, Jeffrey Jones and wife Barbara, Bobby Jones and wife Kristi; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Larry Hawk; and beloved canine companion, Paco.
The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare for the love and care they gave to Bruce.
There will be no public services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.