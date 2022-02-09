JOHNSON CITY - Bruce Banks, 95, Johnson City, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bruce was a native and lifelong Carter County resident. He was a son of the late Chester and Sarah Alice Gouge Banks.
Bruce was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War. Following his discharge from active duty, he served with the Tennessee Army National Guard for several years.
Bruce received a B.S. Degree in Education from East Tennessee State College in 1950.
Once returning from the service, he worked as an Industrial Draftsman, and later as Field Engineer with United Cities Gas Co. for twenty-six years, retiring in 1989. Bruce was awarded Gas Person of the Year in 1988 by the South Eastern Gas Association.
He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Agnes Lowe Banks, his second wife, Laura Bishoffburger Banks, three brothers, Oscar, Brian, and Glen Banks, one sister, Nellie Carrol, and a son-in-law, Charles Drew.
He is survived by five daughters, Lynn Starnes (Ed), Stephanie Drew, Lisa Orr, Agnes Samples (Henry), and Janey Howell (Larry); four sons, Bruce Banks (Janet), Andrew Banks, Greg Banks (Karen), and John Banks; one sister, Kathy Gouge (Charles Ed); one brother, Roger Banks; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a his very special friend, Alma South.
The graveside funeral service for Bruce will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:30 P.M., at Happy Valley Memorial Park, with Dan Wood, officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 12:30 – 2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Bruce’s name may do so to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
