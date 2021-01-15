Bruce B. Triplett, age 85, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Bruce was born in Mountain City, TN to the late Ambrose Triplett and Ethie Phillippi Triplett.
Bruce had a huge heart and loved his family dearly, especially his great granddaughter. He was also always willing to help in any way he could. Bruce had a passion for farming and enjoyed it for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a faithful member of Sims Hill Christian Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 63 years, Mary Triplett; daughter, Elaine Moody and husband Clifton; sons, John Triplett, Barton Triplett and wife Estrella; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Tabitha Moody; great granddaughter, Sutton Moody; brother, Stephen Triplett and wife Kay; niece, Tammy Triplett; several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 with Minister Bret Jones officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Anthony Shaw, Danny Morefield, Mike Morefield, Jerry Morefield, Willis Lewis, and Pat Conville. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Triplett, Mike Poteet, and Dr. Mark Handy.
