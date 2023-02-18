ROGERSVILLE - Bruce Arthur Goodrow, 81, of Rogersville, TN, passed away at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN, on February 13, 2023 with his beloved wife Becky by his side. Bruce was a Hawkins County resident for more than 26 years. He was active on multiple community boards and developed numerous health care programs. He was instrumental in the design and implementation of the Kellogg Foundation Grant, a collaborative mission of the ETSU Colleges of Public Health, Nursing, and Medicine to improve medical care in rural East Tennessee. He was most proud of the work that he was able to do for the Veterans Administration.

He lived a full and exhilarating life encompassing over 30 years in higher education. He served as a faculty member at State University of New York, University of Tennessee, Western Kentucky University, Minnesota State University, and spent the last 18 years of his career as a professor in the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University. Upon retirement he was honored as Professor Emeritus.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.