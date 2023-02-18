ROGERSVILLE - Bruce Arthur Goodrow, 81, of Rogersville, TN, passed away at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN, on February 13, 2023 with his beloved wife Becky by his side. Bruce was a Hawkins County resident for more than 26 years. He was active on multiple community boards and developed numerous health care programs. He was instrumental in the design and implementation of the Kellogg Foundation Grant, a collaborative mission of the ETSU Colleges of Public Health, Nursing, and Medicine to improve medical care in rural East Tennessee. He was most proud of the work that he was able to do for the Veterans Administration.
He lived a full and exhilarating life encompassing over 30 years in higher education. He served as a faculty member at State University of New York, University of Tennessee, Western Kentucky University, Minnesota State University, and spent the last 18 years of his career as a professor in the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University. Upon retirement he was honored as Professor Emeritus.
Dr. Goodrow earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Texas A&M and the University of Texas, a doctorate from the University of Tennessee, and completed postdoctoral studies in epidemiology at the University of Minnesota. Impacting many lives over the course of his academic career, he felt that the greatest gift to an educator is the interaction with the students. He treasured each and every one.
Bruce made friends easily and enjoyed many good long-lasting friendships with people of all walks of life. He possessed a sunny disposition, a mischievous sense of humor, and was a generous and giving friend.
An avid sportsman, Bruce pursued deer hunting and trout fishing with equal appreciation and enthusiasm. He left footprints from Maine to Alaska and enjoyed a special attraction for Lake Nipigon, Canada. A master fisherman since his youth, he took gleeful pride in out-fishing everyone, but was a patient and enthusiastic mentor for anyone who had the desire to learn to fish.
Born into a military family, Bruce served in the United States Army prior to and at the very beginning of the Vietnam War era. He was a Purple Heart recipient and a patriot throughout his life.
Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Seckner Goodrow and his father, Arthur William Goodrow. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife of 25 years Rebecca Boyd Goodrow, and beloved family and friends throughout the United States and Canada.
His family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at the Extended Care CLC at Mountain Home VA for their exceptionally kind and compassionate hospice care. Bruce chose to donate his body to Restore Life USA, a non-profit organization that restores life through tissue research (www.restorelifeusa.org).
In lieu of flowers Bruce and his family have asked that donations be made to his scholarship fund for students of rural health professions at ETSU. Donations can be mailed to Office of the Dean, College of Public Health, ETSU, Johnson City, TN 37614.
Honoring his wish, family and close friends will gather at a later time to celebrate Bruce's life.