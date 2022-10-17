PINEY FLATS - Bruce A. Pealer, 80, of Piney Flats, passed away peacefully in his home on October 15, 2022.
He was the son of the late George M. Pealer and Helen Scott Pealer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy (Justine) Pealer; and sisters: Marie (Keith) Kerley, Mattie (Jack) Boyd, Dean (Tom) Curde, Clata (J.R.) Fisher, Marjorie (Robert) Trent, and Mitty Loveless.
Bruce served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he quickly rose to the rank of E-6 Staff Sergeant and was awarded several medals, including the distinguished Bronze Star Medal for his heroism in the line of duty. After returning from Vietnam, he continued to serve his fellow veterans throughout his long-time employment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, from which he retired. His devotion to his country was only matched in his dedication to his family.
Bruce was a member of Brick Christian Church in Watauga, where he once served as a deacon, and enjoyed singing with the Brick Bunch. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and was cheering in heaven as they beat Alabama on Saturday. He also enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing, meeting for breakfast with the Mary Hughes School men’s group, and spending time with his beloved family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of thirty years, Kathy; his daughter, Brittany (Ryan Buchanan); and two grand-daughters Avery and August Buchanan. He is also survived by step-children, Tommy and Kim Woods, Tracy Deakins, Jenny (Frankie) Sells and grand-children, Logan and Dylan Deakins, Brooklyn Sells, and Naevia Bishop, as well as his sister, Nell (Lowell) Hyder and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will gather for visitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Committal Service with military honors will immediately follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) at 2:00 pm with Minister Gerald Holly officiating. Those wishing to attend the Committal Service are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.