PINEY FLATS - Bruce A. Pealer, 80, of Piney Flats, passed away peacefully in his home on October 15, 2022.

He was the son of the late George M. Pealer and Helen Scott Pealer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy (Justine) Pealer; and sisters: Marie (Keith) Kerley, Mattie (Jack) Boyd, Dean (Tom) Curde, Clata (J.R.) Fisher, Marjorie (Robert) Trent, and Mitty Loveless.

