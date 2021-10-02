JOHNSON CITY -
Brooksie Dair Meade, 87, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 at home with her family.
Brooksie was a military wife and mother. She was an amazing youth director and taught Sunday school for many years. Brooksie was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Brooksie was also the co-founder of Tri Cities Transmissions. She will be greatly missed by many.
Preceded by her parents, James and Eva Miller; daughter, Mary Neeley Fugate; son, Donald Wayne Meade; sisters, Lokiel Arden, and Bell Gentry
Left to cherish her memories is her husband of 59 years, Don Meade; sons, Michael (Gloria) Neeley, Bruce (Lisa) Meade, and Brian (Jennifer) Meade; brother, Claude Miller; sister, Barbara Lane; grandchildren, Darrin Neeley, Alexandria (Zackery) Bennett; great grand-daughter, Olivia Neeley; and many nieces and nephews
Graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Monday October 4th, 10:00 am with Wayne Baker, Ed McClain and Russell Ferguson officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Anyone wishing to attend will meet at the cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's children hospital.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.