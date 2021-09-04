Brian Skipton Clark passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 10, 2021. He was only 43 years old.
Brian was born March 22, 1978, in Rockford, Illinois, and is the son of Lew R. Clark of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Terry C. Clark of Johnson City. He also leaves behind his beloved brother and best friend, Jason Philip Clark, of Johnson City, and his very special uncle and aunt, Gary and Beverly Clark, also of Florida.
Brian was employed as the Technology Coordinator for the Office of Continuing Medical Education at the Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University. He loved his job and adored “his girls,” the ladies he was so fortunate to work with. He had such a great respect for the people in the CME office and staff at ETSU AND Quillen, as well as the practicing physicians and other healthcare professionals within the communities in our region.
Everyone who knew Brian can tell you about his absolute passion for his music and the vast amount of equipment in his home recording studio. Plans are under way to finish completion on a website of Brian’s music. Updates of progress will be posted on Facebook at Brian Skipton Clark. You can also leave any comments at that site.
The family wishes to extend our most heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed condolences. We appreciate your thoughtfulness more than you could know.
