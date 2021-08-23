ERWIN - Brian Lee Potter, age 46, Erwin, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Elizabethton before moving to Erwin twenty years ago. Brian is a son of Linda Brewer and the late Richard Potter.
He retired from Cantech where he was an operator on the assembly line. Brian was of the Christian Faith. Everyone who knew Brian would tell you what a generous and loving heart he had. Brian enjoyed going for long rides through the mountains and spending time outdoors with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his dog, Keebler. Brian liked going on walks, and lounging on the couch while he was watching T.V. He loved spending time with his great grandbabies and his mother. Brian will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him OXOX.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Eric Potter and one sister, Melissa Griffin.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Brewer; his life partner for twenty years, Christine McNalley; son, Michael McNalley; granddaughter, Whitney McNalley; great grandchildren: Prudence and Leo Morris; two stepbrothers: Travis and Jason Rasnick; stepsister, Candy Berry; three nieces: Erica and Savannah Potter, Haley Griffin; nephew, Cody Griffin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 12-1:30 P.M. in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Scott Hayes will officiate the 1:30 P.M. service. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Rasnick, Travis Rasnick, Chad Sparks, Steve McNalley, Tim Calloway and Cody Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to help offset funeral expenses to: Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Potter family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Potter family. (423) 743-1380.