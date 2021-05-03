ELIZABETHTON - Brian Keith Montgomery, age 50, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from Halifax Hospital while on vacation in Daytona Beach Florida.
Brian is a native of Carter County, Tennessee, and son to Terry “Monk” Montgomery and Beatrice Harmon Montgomery. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Warren and Mildred Montgomery and his maternal grandparents Renes and Martha Harmon.
Brian Keith Montgomery was a man of strong intellect, held a deep commitment toward family, friends, work, God, and ideas to better the lives of others. He enjoyed exploring the complexities of each and dwelled on finding “solutions”.
From an early age, Brian was taught responsibility. Whether helping with the work and operations of family’s businesses- a fitness center, marina, helping his father and grandfather in construction, or helping his mom set up an office, Brian’s skills and work ethics were established at an early age. He seemed to thrive in helping find a “better way”.
Brian and partner-best friend-wife, Sherri Kay, were a team. Through work, funds, and friends, they supported fundraisers and renovation projects benefiting The Shepherd’s Inn-Safe House/Emergency Shelter for women and children.
Brian’s love for the beautiful East Tennessee Lakes presented a career focus on building elite boat docks. His designs, materials, and workmanship created a revolutionary trend from this highly specialized work and contributed to the overall upkeep of our area lakes.
Those who knew Brian would agree that he was most comfortable with his family and friends. He enjoyed going to concerts, boating, flying and especially riding his motorcycle, all of which exhibited his passion to embrace life. He was quick to offer his support when needed, but he shied away from public acknowledgments or accolades.
Following high school, Brian attended college and achieved over one hundred hours of pre-med education. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish Brian’s legacy include his wife, Sherri Phipps Montgomery, of the home; father and mother-in-law, Brownie and Brenda Phipps, of Watauga; brother-in-law, Kerry Phipps of Gray; sister-in-law, Kim Phipps of Gray; niece, Makayla Phipps of Gray.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Brian Keith Montgomery will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at The Farm, 1090 Taylor Bridge Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659 with the Reverend Dr. Larry Montgomery and the Reverend Dr. Gary Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Farm, prior to the service on Thursday.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Whitehead Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service and interment are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, at noon Friday and travel in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Michael Smith, David Bulla, Jr., Clarence Bolton, Buford Gentry, Jr., Tom Yates, Jordan Blevins and Steve Maddux. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd Manning, Toney Harmon, Justin Harmon, Mike Whitehead, Preston Whitehead and Vince Helbert.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Kari’s Heart Foundation, 701 N State of Franklin Rd Suite 8, Johnson City, TN 37604.
