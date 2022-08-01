ELIZABETHTON - Brian Keith Mathes, age 54, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord and family and friends who have passed before him on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Gene and Roma Jean Mathes. Brian was a graduate of Hampton High School and a member of Hampton Christian Church. He loved bass fishing, Nascar and bluegrass music. He was a brave and positive individual even when faced with a serious illness. Brian will be remembered as a kind hearted man and will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Paul Mathes and grandparents, John and Callie Mathes, Luther and Goldie Hall and Paul Tolley.