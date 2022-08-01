ELIZABETHTON - Brian Keith Mathes, age 54, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord and family and friends who have passed before him on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Gene and Roma Jean Mathes. Brian was a graduate of Hampton High School and a member of Hampton Christian Church. He loved bass fishing, Nascar and bluegrass music. He was a brave and positive individual even when faced with a serious illness. Brian will be remembered as a kind hearted man and will be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Paul Mathes and grandparents, John and Callie Mathes, Luther and Goldie Hall and Paul Tolley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Teresa Mathes; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Jimmy Bunton; nieces and nephews, JP and Leona Mathes, Cody and Andrea Bunton, Callie, Jagger Mathes and Malia, April and Mark Fox, Kristin and Clifton Birchfield and Magnolia, Jeanna and Nathaniel Brewer and Novalee and Stetson; girlfriend, Debbie Buckles and family; special friends, Sam and Dave Timbs and family, Alainya Hare and family, Lois Carver and Virginia Grindstaff and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Brian will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 04, 2022 at Beck Mountain Baptist Church, 2797 Siam Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643 with Reverend Ronnie Campbell and Mr. Dwayne Calhoun officiating. Music will be under the direction of JP and Leona Mathes. Honorary pallbearers are Houston Timbs, Sam Timbs, Dave Timbs, Kenny Timbs, Mark Timbs, Keith Rouse, Frank Childers, Cody Bunton, JP Mathes, Jagger Mathes, Mark Fox, Clifton Birchfield and Zackery Bates.
A private disposition will be held at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alainya Hare and family, Dr. Daniel Paul, Dr. Charles Famoyin and Sarah Hammons, Quality of Life Staff, Dr. Wael Shams, Dr. Fawwaz Hamati, Dr. Samardia Missick, Fresenius Kidney Care Staff, Interventional holding staff-Johnson City Medical Center, Carter County EMS and Sycamore Shoals for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services