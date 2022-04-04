JOHNSON CITY - Brian “Keith” Bennett, 51, of Johnson City, passed away March 29th.
Keith was born March 23rd, 1971 to Bob and Jane Bennett. He was blessed to share his birthday with his twin brother, Kevin Bennett.
Keith was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He always had a way of making people smile and laugh.
Keith was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bill and Helen Whaley and fraternal grandparents, John and Iva Bennett; and two uncles, Roger Whaley and Tommy Bennett.
Survivors included his loving parents, Bob and Jane Bennett; his twin brother, Kevin (Missy); two brothers, Chuck (Brandy) and Justyn; two sisters; J. Stafford and Megan Scott (Josh); special nephew, Brandon Bennett; and several other nieces and nephews.
There is no event planned, as Keith did not wish to have services.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff at DiVita for always taking such good care of Keith. He truly felt loved by each of you.