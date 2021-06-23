JOHNS ISLAND, SC - Brian James Hill, 54, of Johns Island, SC, died June 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Brian was a native of Lucernemines, PA and was a son of Milton Hill, Jr. and the late Marjorie Campbell Hill and step-son of Janet Hill.
He graduated from Homer-Center High School in Homer City, PA prior to relocating to Tennessee with his family.
Brian had a deep-rooted passion for sports and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, along with hunting, fishing, and kicking back at the beach!
Brian never knew a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand with any job big or small.
During his career, he worked in various roles at local restaurants.
In addition to his father, Brian is survived by: his sister, Sherri Driskell, and her husband Lewis, Johns Island, SC; his brother, Joseph Hill, High Point, NC; his ex-wife, Lynn Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A private memorial event for Brian will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Manna House, P.O. Box 5746, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hill family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hill family.