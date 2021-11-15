JOHNSON CITY - Brian Edward Mosher of Johnson City, TN passed away on November 11, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Brian was born May 25, 1970.
Brian was a member of BHB Ministries of Johnson City. Anyone who knows Brian, knows how great of a person he was, how much he loved his family and even those of no relation to him. He cared deeply for everyone he came in contact with, and tried to help them as much as he could.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Jack Fagans as well as Henry Mosher, his lifelong partner Patricia McClellan, and brother James Laws.
Survivors include: son Wayne and Laura Guinn; brother Marvin Laws; four sisters Anna Laws, Shirley and Craig Whited, Debra Roark, and his baby sister Beth Mosher; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at BHB Ministries (1104 Afton Street, Johnson City) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 4:30 pm, with Pastor Scott Parker officiating.
If there is anyone who wishes to send flowers, you may do so by sending them to BHB Ministries and/or Beth Mosher.