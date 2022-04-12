On April 8, 2022 Brian Edward Briggs went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Briggs; his father and mother, Joel and Ina Briggs of Elizabethton; one sister, Christie and husband Brian Grube; two nieces, Grace May and Olivia Grube all of Wake Forest, NC; two aunts, Barbara Mick, Elizabethton and Pat DiFranco and husband Guy DiFranco, Rock Hill, SC.
Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Edward and Lillie May; Clate and Hulda Briggs, Sr.; and three uncles, Billy Gene May, Clate Briggs, Jr. and Jerald Briggs.
Brian was born in LaPlata, Maryland on March 14, 1968. He attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Mobile, Alabama and a Master’s Degree from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida where he met his wife, Carol Johnson. Brian worked as a church administrator at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He was a devoted member of the St. Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Potomac, Maryland. Brian loved music. He was in the Moody Men’s Glee Club where he also played trumpet. The Glee Club toured the US and Europe. He enjoyed trips with his wife Carol to National Parks and also to local parks.
The funeral service will be held at his home church St Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Potomac, Maryland on April 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM (Noon). The service will be live streamed.
Brian will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, Brian requested donations to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois 60610-9805; National Parks Conservations Association, P.O. Box 97202, Washington, DC 20077-7435; Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, Maryland.
Brian and his family are in the care of Molesworth-Williams PA Funeral Home in Damascus, Maryland.