GRAY - Bri Tester, 20, Gray, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Johnson City.
Brionah Ruth Vivian Tester was born February 14, 2002 in Johnson City.
She was a sweet, kind, free spirited person. Bri Loved with all her heart to anyone that knew her. Her presence was definitely unforgettable. She could light up a room with her smile. Brionah never dwelled on her own problems. She kept a smile on her face and laughter came straight from her heart. Bri would go out of her way to help anyone and defend anyone she loved. She had a soft spot for kids and loved everyone’s babies as they were her own. Brionah is truly going to be missed by all that knew her. Even if it was just a brief meeting, she left a mark on your heart that will never be forgotten.
Bri was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Sue Tester Whistine, and her maternal grandparents, Lawrence Alvin and Nancy Karen Winegar.
She is survived by her father, Gary Tester, Johnson City; her mother, Kristin Winegar, Johnson City; paternal grandfather, James Tester, Boones Creek; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Tester, Johnson City; one brother, Lucas Robert Tester, Johnson City; two sisters, Danielle Queen and Latasha Griffith, both of Johnson City; plenty of aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, including Ariyah and Avalynn Tester.
The funeral service celebrating Bri’s life will be conducted Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 5:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601. Pastor Kasey Lawson, will officiate.
The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home. The family requests Bri’s friends bring a photo to be placed in the casket with her so she’s never alone.
The graveside committal service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
In lieu-of-flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Woodall Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City, is serving the Tester family. (928-2245)