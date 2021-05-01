Tommy struck out on his final, big adventure. He was 87 years old, a proud Veteran of the Korean War, a Mason, a used car salesman, husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to everyone he met.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Arlyne; children, Barbara, John, James, and Jennifer; his grandchildren, Kyle, Dustin, Blake, Ethan, and Nova, and his sister, Jackie and brother, Keith.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 2:00 PM at the Johnson City Moose lodge: 1801 W Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601. In lieu of flowers, his family would love for donations to be made to the VFW. Condolences and personal memories an be shared at https://mountaindreaming.wordpress.com/tommytownsend/