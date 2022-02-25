JONESBOROUGH - Brenda Sue Miller, age 75, of John France Rd, Jonesborough, TN, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2022. She was a native of Clarksville, TN, and was the daughter of the late Gene Davenport and Nellie Underwood Davenport and was predeceased by her beloved husband of 34+ years, Reverend Dr. Joseph Taylor Miller; she was also predeceased by her brothers, Charles Raymond Binkley, Daniel Frank Coleman; and her sisters, Patricia Davenport Smith, and Penelope Binkley Brake. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Some of Sue’s jobs included working at the Social Security Administration in Clarksville, TN; the commanding General’s Office at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and upon moving to Johnson City, she worked as a medical transcriptionist. However, her most enjoyable and beloved role was being a wife and mother and she loved serving as the minister’s wife in the churches her husband pastored.
Sue had many talents and hobbies, but what she enjoyed most was making her four grandchildren laugh on the many weekends that they spent together. She was extremely proud of the young adults that they have grown into.
Survivors include her children, Bill Winters (Wendy), of Elizabethton, TN; Kim Ferrell (David), of Johnson City, TN; and Jason Miller (Terah), of Jonesborough, TN; four grandchildren, Dustin Winters, Jacob Winters, Taylor Ferrell, Nicholas Ferrell; great grandchild, Tymber Grayer; siblings, Barbara Binkley Taylor, Patricia Binkley Schillag, James Binkley, Gayle Bechtold; and many nieces and nephews. Sue leaves special friends, Marcia Wilkerson Schneier, Ginny Wilkerson Schneier, and Kathy Wilkerson Carpenter.
The family of Brenda Sue Miller will receive friends from 2 to 3pm Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will follow at the church with Rev. Ken Lytton officiating.
Special thanks to Dr. Brian Way and his staff, and to the third floor ICU staff at Franklin Woods for their care.
Memorials may be made to: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
Memorials may be made to: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN, 37601.