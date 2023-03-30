JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Spain Hubbard, age 80, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Herbert Spain and Lottie Mae Holder Spain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Mabel Sheffield, Bill Spain, Ruby Sey, Joyce Holbrook, Lloyd Spain, Ralph Spain, and Barbara Estep; and a nephew who was like a brother, George Spain.
Brenda was a graduate of Science Hill High School Class of 1961. She was a well-known Realtor in the Tri-Cities area, recently retiring from Realty Executives. She was a founding member of North Ridge Community Church where she worked in children’s check-in and was very active in her small group. She loved to bowl and was an avid Lady Vols fan and traveled to games with her husband. They attended the 2008 Lady Vols National Championship game. Brenda loved watching and participating in sports, and in her younger years was an outstanding softball player.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Hubbard; her twin children, Marcy Combs, and Mark Rigsby and wife Angie; three stepchildren, Richard Hubbard, Dana “DeDee” Hubbard, and Jamie Hubbard; five grandchildren, Seth Rigsby, Sophie Rigsby, Austin Combs, Kohl Combs, and Gabe Griffin; a niece who was like a sister, Phyllis Nave and husband Freddie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jim Richmond and Pastor Johnny Byrd officiating. A Private Committal Service and Interment will be held in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the North Ridge Community Church, 209 E. Springbrook Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.