UNICOI - Brenda S. Byrd Hartley, age 79, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Monday, May 2, 2022, while she was surrounded by her family at her residence. She is a daughter of the late Marshall Lee Byrd and Mae Augusta Greene Byrd. Brenda was born and raised in Buladean, NC.
After she graduated from high school she moved to Alexandria, VA where she worked as a Finger Printing Processor with the FBI. Then, she worked as an Administrative Assistant with the Defense Supply Agency. Brenda moved to Unicoi County in 1974. She worked as a Legal Secretary for Attorney Jim Bowman for several years.
Brenda was a member of Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was very active in the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed mowing her yard, growing a vegetable garden, canning, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her two brothers: Sherrill Byrd and Jerrell Byrd; one sister, Pam Snyder.
Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children: Laura Jo Tipton, Erwin and Jason Hartley (Laura Lee), Unicoi; three grandchildren: James Mosier (JoAnna), Dallas Mosier (Jackie Smalling) and Cora Hartley; four great grandchildren: Allianna Mosier, James Dean Mosier, Wilder Smalling and Finley Mosier; one sister, Sabra Hobson (Baxter), Marion, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Brenda’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the Evergreen Mausoleum. Reverend Charles David Byrd will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the mausoleum by 10:50 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Brenda to: Erwin Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1600 North Main Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
