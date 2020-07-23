Proverbs 31:10 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.”
Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”
Brenda Perry Burleson, 63, Elizabethton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a long, courageous fight with cancer. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy Perry, two brothers George and David Perry, and her nephew Josh Perry.
Brenda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Steve, and her son Jeremy (Aretha) and daughter Tracy. Brenda’s survivors include her grandchildren: McKayla, Ethan (E.E.), Dominique, Jaylen, Caroline, step-grandchildren Chloe and Carter Force, and Lexie Spears, her mother-in-law Martha Phillips, sister Barbara Benfield (Keith), Joan Kyder (Eddie), brothers, Harry Perry (Etta), Kenny Perry, brother-in-law Ray Burleson (Debby) and sister-in-law Brenda Perry. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Brenda leaned on her faith to courageously battle renal cell cancer for nearly 18 years. Brenda loved the Lord. She loved life. She loved living. She loved doing. Brenda will be remembered for many things, but her love of Faith, Family and Friends will never be forgotten. Brenda was a true Proverbs 31 woman.
Brenda was active member of her church, Southside Freewill Baptist, until illness prevented her from going. She lived in Elizabethton her entire life. After graduation from Elizabethton High School, she attended Marshal Nave Paramedical School and obtained her LPN license. She worked at the Old Carter County Memorial Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and several nursing homes until she retired due to illness. She was a well-respected nurse.
The family wishes to thank Vickie Frye, Ethan’s nurse, a wonderful friend and a tremendous help to the family, Amedysis Hospice, The Waters of Roan Highland.
Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 2 to 4:30p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, 434 Brown’s Branch Road, Hampton, TN 37658 with Pastor Kenny Lethcoe, officiating. Active pallbearers include: Mike Babb, Mike Cole, Jack Presnell, Marvin Sheets, Ray Burleson, Lester Julian. Honorary pallbearers include: Ed Guinn, Charles Lingerfelt, Ed Kyker, and ministers of the Appalachian Association. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral chapel at 10:20a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 to go to the cemetery. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memories and condolences may be sent to the Burleson family via our webiste: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.