Brenda P. Davis, age 70 of Johnson City, Tennessee, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with her family at her side. She was the daughter of Elbert and Atlas Horne Presley, born on May 16, 1950 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church where she was serving as the pianist as well as the secretary & treasurer. She was also an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 40 years where she served in both local and state offices. Brenda also was an active member of the Social Order of the Beauceant.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband Gary Davis as well as her son, Craig Steven Davis and wife Aylin of Kingsport. She is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Brenda P. Davis will be conducted on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Rev. Bill Murray and Rev. Randy Carrier officiating and inspirational songs by Royce Peterson. Burial will follow services, in the Washington County Memory Gardens with Freddie Johnson, Keith Davis, Greg Austin, Jason McConnell, Glen Price and Bugs Stoots serving as pallbearers. Bob Singleton and Gerald Hyder serving as honorary pallbearers.
The Davis Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the funeral home after 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Cryptic Masons Medical Research Foundation (CMMRF) c/o Grand Council of Tennessee, 100 7th Avenue North, Suite 3, Nashville, Tennessee 37203-3726.
The Davis family offers a sincere appreciation to the members and staff of Ballad Hospice for the expert and compassionate care of their loved one during this trying time.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
