Brenda Louise Baker Jones, age 69, went to heaven peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Scalf; parents, Woodrow and Wanda Baker; brothers, Larry, Wayne, and Gene Baker; sisters, Mary and Debbie Baker. She is survived by her husband, Dan Jones; daughter, Tish LeQuire both of Maryville, TN, Chris Jones and Stacy Williams of Knoxville, TN, brother, Louis Baker of Johnson City, TN, and 9 grandchildren. Brenda lived the majority of her life in Johnson City and Maryville TN. She graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1970. Brenda worked at the Johnson City Power Board as the first ever woman meter reader. She retired from Blount County Schools as a bus owner and operator for 20 years. Family will receive friends for Brenda at Lamplight Full Gospel Church, 602 McCammon Ave, Maryville, TN 37801 on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com