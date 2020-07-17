JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Lee Hicks, 61, Johnson City, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Brenda was a native and lifelong Johnson City resident. She was a daughter of the late Chester and Elizabeth Ann Whitehead Miller.
Brenda was a homemaker and had previously been employed with Leon-Ferenbach.
She was a member of Fountain of Life Bible Church.
Brenda enjoyed being outdoors and loved riding with her late husband on their motorcycle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hilyard Edward Hicks, in 2017, and a brother, Chester Alan Miller.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, April Hicks and husband Wesley Hart, Johnson City; sons, Todd Hicks and Chris Hicks, both of Johnson City; two brothers, John Miller and Robert Miller, both of Johnson City; seven grandchildren, Clayton Hicks, Christian Hicks, Katylin Stout, Ashlin Hicks, Seth Hicks, Faythe Hart and Noah Hart, all of Johnson City; her father-in-law, Hilyard Hicks, Johnson City; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew Rod Miller, and special nieces Brenda Lee Fair and Sara Ferguson
The family would like to thank Lea & Travis with Ballad Home Health for the excellent care given to Brenda during her illness.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Brenda will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 7:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dr. Vic Young, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home, and other times at the home of Brenda’s daughter, April Hicks, 107 Spring Dr., Johnson city, TN 37601.
Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s Covid guidelines. We also ask all family members and guests attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Hicks family. (928-6111)