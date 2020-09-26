TELFORD - Brenda Kay Baldwin Edwards, 67, of Telford, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Earnest Baldwin and Evelyn Sue Baxley Baldwin, born to them November 27, 1952 in Greenville, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Dollie Baldwin.
She united in marriage to Gordon “Butch” Edwards and they were happily married for 46 years. She was an LPN for Colonial Hill Nursing Home and later worked for Washington County Sheriff’s Department as a crossing guard for Westview Elementary for more than 10 years. She was the former director of Modern Woodsman. She was of Baptist faith. She loved to hand quilt, design and make floral arrangements, gardening and enjoyed crafting. Brenda was a loving and caring person whom loved her husband and family dearly. She thought more of everybody else than she did herself.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, April Blakenship, Wayne Edwards and Travis Scott Edwards; four grandchildren, Carson Edwards, Marquis Davis, Cody Michael Edwards, Kera Sue Ella Edwards; two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Hoss and Pam (Joe Fletcher) Harbin; brother, Ralph Randal (Karen) Baldwin; three sister-in-laws, Linda Edwards, Lee Edwards and Jackie Green; one brother-in-law, Charles Edwards; several nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Brenda’s life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Active pallbearers will be Joe Fletcher, Joseph Fletcher, Matthew Jewell, Mark Copes, Chris Ealey and Jim Hoss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like extend their thanks to Campground Host at Rock Creek Vickie and Bob Watson, as well as Ann Marie Young and Vernon and June Fair.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Edwards Family.