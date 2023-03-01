JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Kail Warren, 81, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Brenda was a transplant from West Tennessee to be near her beloved grandchildren. She was born on July 9, 1941 at home in Alamo, TN to the late Robert Leroy and Lorraine Henson Kail. She grew up in Alamo and Milan, TN where she met the love of her life, the late Blake Rogers Warren. After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1959 in Lexington, KY and attending college briefly in Georgetown, KY, she married her high school sweetheart on June 17, 1961 and moved to Memphis, TN.
Brenda worked in banking on and off for over 20 years in Memphis and Jackson, TN. She surprised her grandchildren by telling them stories about her days playing drums in the high school band, her love of theatre, and her crown as Miss Fire Prevention. She was a former member of Jackson’s First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Johnson City’s Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Brenda was currently a member of Edgefield Methodist Church in Piney Flats, TN where she enjoyed the quilting club, making bedrolls for local homeless shelters, Wednesday Night Bible Study on Zoom, and the United Women in Faith group. Upon moving to Johnson City in 2001 to semi-retire and be with her grandchildren, she found a new career at Ferguson Enterprises for 14 years. She enjoyed cruise and beach travels with her new work friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Addison Blake Looney.
She is survived by her daughter, Lorri Warren Looney and her husband Jeff of Butler, TN; her son, Blake Rogers Warren Jr. of Alexandria, VA; her granddaughter, Alison Rae Looney of Savannah, GA; her brother, Robert Leroy Kail Jr. of Cape Girardeau, MO; her husband’s sister, Catherine Warren Gaines and her husband Austin; several nieces and nephews and a slew of cousins mainly in Alamo, TN.
The graveside committal service will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, TN. Kathy Kail will provide the music. Active and honorary pallbearers will be Riley Kail, Hal Kail, Scott Kail, Burl Wayne Kail, Keith Kail, Kim Kail, Jeff Kail, Thomas Trovillion, Justin Trovillion, Trey Kail, Austin Gaines, and Jim Wines. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Edgefield Methodist Church “Sew Happy” Quilters, 745 N. Pickens Bridge Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686 or Good Samaritan Ministries Inc., 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Edgefield Church at a later date.
