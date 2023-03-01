JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Kail Warren, 81, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Brenda was a transplant from West Tennessee to be near her beloved grandchildren. She was born on July 9, 1941 at home in Alamo, TN to the late Robert Leroy and Lorraine Henson Kail. She grew up in Alamo and Milan, TN where she met the love of her life, the late Blake Rogers Warren. After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1959 in Lexington, KY and attending college briefly in Georgetown, KY, she married her high school sweetheart on June 17, 1961 and moved to Memphis, TN.

