JOHNSON CITY - Brenda J. Hensley, 79, died unexpectedly July 17, 2022, at a Johnson City hospital. Our beautiful mother, sister and grandmother was born January 9, 1943, in Johnson City, the daughter of Arthur and Georgia (Fair) Lady.
Brenda graduated from Science Hill High School, Class of 1961 where she was a member of the girl’s chorus. In her youth, she was an avid roller-skater. She was named Miss Tennessee Skating Queen in the sixties and went on to represent Tennessee in the National Skating Queen competition in Miami, Florida.
Following graduation, she married and lived in western North Carolina until returning to Johnson City and retired from Burlington Klopman Mills.
She loved and cherished her time with the family spending time boating on the lake, camping and hanging out at the cabin in the mountains and during the winter months relaxing on the beach and enjoying activities with her FL Senior Center friends. She especially loved to spoil the light of her life, her precious granddaughter “second daughter”.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two infant brothers, Richard and Larry. Surviving is her daughter, Kimberlee Hensley of South Florida; son, Anthony (Tony) Hensley and his wife, Mitzie, of Jonesborough; one grandchild, Morgan and Morgan’s sweet sister Meranda Campbell; one brother, Michael Lady and his wife, Barbara, of Smyrna, GA; niece Natalie (Lady) Jones, grandniece Georgia, grandnephew Leo and many cousins.
Her smile and humor will be missed by all. Rest easy Momma, Grammy and Sister in eternal grace and love.
A celebration of life day will be determined in the future. Those who wish to remember Brenda in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the either Legal Aid of East Tennessee 423-756-4013 https://www.laet.org/ or Change Is Possible Family Violence Shelter 423-743-0022 http://www.chipsfvs.org/
