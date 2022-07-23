JOHNSON CITY - Brenda J. Hensley, 79, died unexpectedly July 17, 2022, at a Johnson City hospital. Our beautiful mother, sister and grandmother was born January 9, 1943, in Johnson City, the daughter of Arthur and Georgia (Fair) Lady.

Brenda graduated from Science Hill High School, Class of 1961 where she was a member of the girl’s chorus. In her youth, she was an avid roller-skater. She was named Miss Tennessee Skating Queen in the sixties and went on to represent Tennessee in the National Skating Queen competition in Miami, Florida.