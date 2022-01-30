“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” – Phillippians 4:13
JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Jean Buchanan, age 63, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson County, TN.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Buchanan and stepfather, Stanley Woody.
Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter. She had a kind, forgiving heart and would give to anyone in need. Brenda was courageous, and through God, overcame many challenges faced in her life. Brenda encouraged many with her testimony and spoke the truth even if it was difficult to hear. Brenda loved the beach and was happiest spending time with her family, whom she loved unconditionally. She was a God-fearing woman who is now with the Lord.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Mary Woody; son, Bruce (and Christy) Reece; grandchildren, Bruce Reece, Jr. and Ally (and Josh) Eller; great-grandson, Jax Eller, who she loved more than anything; brothers, Ricky Buchanan of the home, Dana (and Pam) Buchanan; sisters, Teresa (and Dean) McCurry and Sharon (and Mike) Greer and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Immediately following visitation, the funeral service will start at 4:00 pm. The family respectfully requests that those attending wear a face covering. The service will be live-streamed on the Morris-Baker website (accessible on Brenda's obituary page) and available to view for 90 days.
