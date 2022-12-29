JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Gayle (Carden) Taylor, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, David William Carden, Jr. and Lillian Pauline Salts.

Brenda loved everyone and always thought of others before herself. She was a member of First Baptist Church for the past year and previously attended Crosspoint of Jonesborough. She was a wonderful homemaker and had been employed as a housekeeper. She loved her community at Pennington Crossing and loved to color and read her Bible but most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren.