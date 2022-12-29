JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Gayle (Carden) Taylor, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, David William Carden, Jr. and Lillian Pauline Salts.
Brenda loved everyone and always thought of others before herself. She was a member of First Baptist Church for the past year and previously attended Crosspoint of Jonesborough. She was a wonderful homemaker and had been employed as a housekeeper. She loved her community at Pennington Crossing and loved to color and read her Bible but most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Brenda’s memory include her son, Mike (Tiffany) Taylor and their children, Austin, Chase, Michaela and Hannah; her daughter, Christie (Mark) Bailey and their children, Dalton Parks and Cameron Trimm; her brother, Alan Carden; her sisters, Cathy Baker and Melonie “Lynn” (Donald) Banks; the father of her children, Charlie W. Taylor; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family also survive as well as her loved friends at Pennington Crossing.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Brenda to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Our family would like to especially thank Alicia Pugh (Nurse Practitioner) and Amedysis Home Health – especially Trish and Kelly and to Ballad Hospice.