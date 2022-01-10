JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Gail Nickles, 60, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence.
Brenda was born in Johnson City to the late Carl and Myrtle Britchard Nickles.
She attended Princeton Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by: one sister, Carolyn Sutphin; and four brothers, Buck, Elmer, Orville and Roger Nickles.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lori Morgan; three grandchildren, Hayle, Dustin and Tristan Morgan; nieces and nephews, “Lil’ buddy” Jeremiah, Cayla, Anna, Sissy, Whitney and “Lil’ Joe; special friend, Joseph Barlow; and her beloved church family.
Brenda’s family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. The committal service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Nickles family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Nickles family. (423)282-1521