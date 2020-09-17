JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Gail Foss, 70, of Johnson City, ran through the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She left her earthly home peacefully in her sleep, with her adoring family by her side.
She was a native of Johnson City, a daughter of Cleo Arwood Foss and the late Joseph L. Foss.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Clara Foss, and Hubert and Juanita Arwood; and her brothers, Carson Foss and Larry Foss.
Left behind to carry on her legacy are: her mother, Cleo Foss; brothers, Skip Foss and his wife Sarah of Erwin, and Terry Foss and his wife Michele of Salem, VA; sister, Cathy Lykins and her husband John of Johnson City; special uncle, Hughy “Bud” Arwood; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews.
Brenda was one of the oldest national cases of a person living with Spina Bifida. While others saw a disability, Brenda saw the ability to do things that others couldn’t. Singing was Brenda’s God Given talent in life. She had this to say of it:
“I feel I have truly been blessed by God to have met and gotten to sing with some of country music’s great artists. I think I was born a fan of country music, as I started singing it when I was six; my mother and father were bringing me home from the Shriner’s Hospital and I was singing in the back seat. Mom said my dad couldn’t wait to get me home so he could pick out what I was singing on the guitar.”
The family of Brenda Foss will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM, officiated by Mr. Paul Peer and Tony Duncan. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Acting Pallbearers will be selected from nieces and nephews, with Nikki Lewin, The Men & Women of the Washington County Johnson City EMS, and the Shriners of Roanoke, VA, acting as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s name to the Kazim Shriners at 628 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016, so that they can continue their work transporting children to hospitals.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Foss family. (423) 282-1521