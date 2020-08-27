ELIZABETHTON - Brenda Gail Davis Chambers, age 74, Elizabethton, passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She is a daughter of the late Isaac and Vada Hurt Davis. Brenda was a native of Unicoi County but had lived in Elizabethton since 1976. She attended Limestone Cove Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Carolyn Evans on January 24, 2007; one granddaughter, Talithia Foster; three brothers: Morris, Darrell, and Rhuel Davis.
Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of fifty-seven years, Nathan Chambers, Jr.; two daughters: Kim (Robert) Harmon, Jonesborough, Jill (Pete) Perry, Watauga; three sisters: Roma (Stanley) Hill, Teresa (Johnny Salinas) Yercheck, Unicoi, Rometa Miller, Merritt Island, FL; four grandchildren: Allison (Chase) Foster, Hali (Cole) Allen, Libbie (Collin) Daniel, Nate Perry; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Dexter Brummitt will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Steven Cochran, Tim Miller, Jimmie Davis, Daniel McKinney, Jeffery Davis, and Johnny Vance. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Paul Brown, of Johnson City Internal Medicine. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 PM Saturday.
Due to Covid-19 the family ask to please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Chambers family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Chambers family. (423) 743-1380.