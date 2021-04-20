Brenda Gail Akins Charles was born May 30, 1946 to the late Goldie B. Akins and Daniel Akins, Sr., in Johnson City, TN. She attended Dunbar Elementary and was a part of the last class to graduate from Langston High School in 1965. Throughout the years, she worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Memorial Hospital; she also worked at Kennametal, Pharmacil, and North Electric. She always enjoyed volunteering her time at Carver Rec for many different activities and church fish fry’s. As well as Northside Elementary, where she assisted with the Pre-K.
She was a devoted member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. As a faithful servant of the Lord, she served as a Deaconess, Pastor Steward, Sunday School Superintendent, Leader of Children's Activities, and Choir Member. She also served on the Finance Committee and worked with Church Women United.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Daniel Akins, Jr., William (Billy) Akins, Robert Akins, James (Jazz) Akins, John Akins, and her sister Mary Ann Greenlee. She leaves to mourn: her husband James Charles, Sr.; 3 children: James Jr., Kentrell, Salt Lake City, UT, Danielle (Thomas); 3 sisters: Bettye Robinson, Nancy Posey, Janice Wells all of Johnson City, TN; a brother: Terry Akins, San Diego, CA 2 honorary sons, Steve Glacier and Josh Martin; 6 grandchildren: Mignon, James III “Sonny”, Adrian “AJ”, Cameron, Shawn, Olivia; 3 great- grandchildren: Luke, Evan, and Trey, Jr. “T-Bone”; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special Brother: George Nichols; Special Friends: Freda Wilson, Sarah Birchette, Dawn Smith, Herb Greenlee
Brenda was a loving sister, great wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother!! She loved to talk, have fun and was just an all-around joy!! She fought a good fight, LOVED THE LORD, and NEVER GAVE UP
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm Friday April 23, 2021. The family will have a private service prior to the interment.
