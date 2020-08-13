LIMESTONE - Brenda Faye LeSueur Wishon Campbell, 69, of Limestone, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the care of her son and daughter-in-law at their home in Fall Branch.
She was a native of Sullivan County, daughter of the late Roy Dayton LeSueur and Ella Mae Ketron LeSueur.
Brenda worked in Nursing for the majority of her life, and also opened her own antique business. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend; she got the most joy in life out of spending time with her family.
She was a loving woman with a big heart, who always put others before herself. She wanted to take care of everybody and make sure that they knew they were cared about.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a special nephew, ‘Little’ Jimmy Ayers.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her husband, Jimmy Wade Campbell; sons, Michael Wishon and special daughter-in-law Melanie, who acted as Brenda’s caregiver, Gene Wishon and wife Robin; brothers, Larry D. LeSueur and special sister-in-law Judy, Wayne E. LeSueur, Carl LeSueur, Aaron LeSueur, and Joe LeSueur; sister, Linda K. Ayers and Jim Ayers; stepchildren, Julia Campbell, Angie Knipp, Hope Lunceford, and Jamie Campbell; grandchildren, Amanda Houston and husband Josh, Chuck Morgan and wife Caitlyn, Michael Wishon Jr. and wife Brandie, Johnathan Wishon, and Charles Wishon; several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including special nephew Jeremy LeSueur and wife Katie.
Per her wishes, no public services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be sent via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the family. (423) 282-1521