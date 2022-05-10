JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Elaine Harrell Heaton, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. Brenda was born in Carter County on April 8, 1957, to the late Andrew Harrison Harrell and Ruby Ellen Simpson Harrell. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Gary Fagan; and four brothers, Melvin Harrell, James Harrell, Geter Harrell and Bobby Harrell.
Brenda retired from Alemite in Johnson City and had previously worked for Morflo. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards and most of all she loved being with her family and sharing times with them.
Those left to cherish Brenda’s memory include her son, Melvin Jack Heaton of Johnson City; her brother, Ronnie (Kathy) Harrell of Washington, NC; her sisters, Norma (RL) Potter of Elizabethton and Lisa (Timmy) Henry of Johnson City; two special nieces, Alisha Tucker of Elizabethton and Vickie Potter also of Elizabethton; a special nephew, Nathan Harrell of Elizabethton; and several other nieces and nephews including Patricia Harrell Stanley, Geter Harrell, Sandra Crisp, Ray Harrell, David Harrell, Linda Harrell, Melissa Bryant, Ricky Potter, Scottie Potter and T.J. Henry
A celebration of life service for Brenda Elaine Harrell Heaton will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence of her sister, Norma Potter at other times.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.