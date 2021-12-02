Brenda E. McKinney passed away Sunday, November 26, 2021. Survived by local family, Ernest L. McKinney, Jr., husband, and Marion B. McKinney, mother-in-law. Services are to be held at Olive Branch in Nashville on December 6, 2021. Highland Hills Funeral Home. 615-650-5555
