Brenda Carolyn Goodman
JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Carolyn Goodman, 59, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of Carolyn White Goodman Horrell and the late Robert “Bob” Goodman. As a child, her family moved to Atlanta, where she was raised until moving back to Tennessee to attend college.
Brenda started her college career at the University of Tennessee, where she was a proud member of the marching band and an avid supporter of the Vols. She went on to complete her education as a music major at ETSU, becoming a band director after graduation in 1989.
She was a collector of trivia, friends, and Garfield memorabilia. Her happiest moments were the ones she spent in Scotland, a trip she was always happy to reminisce about. When Brenda was home, she enjoyed spending her time with her mother or watching the Atlanta Braves.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as twin brothers who passed in infancy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, two aunts, several cousins, and friends spread out from Florida to Hawaii.
Per her wishes, services will be private.
