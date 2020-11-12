ELIZABETHTON - Brenda Carol Timbs, 76, of Elizabethton entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, November 08, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital following a brief illness. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Paul & Pearl Davis Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Gene Timbs. She was a member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Brenda retired from Texas Instruments/Siemens. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons: David (Tammy) Taylor and Terry Timbs. Her Grandchildren: Tiffany Judd, Brandon (Austin) Taylor, Max Timbs, Vincent Timbs and Emma Taylor all of Elizabethton. Five Great Grandchildren: Aiden, Kelsey, Kaine, Avery and Ridge. She also leaves behind several close cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 with the Rev. Nick Colbaugh officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Greene and Cheri Cox. The family would like to express extreme gratitude to special cousin, Amy Willis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
