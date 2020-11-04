JOHNSON CITY - Breanna Kay Peterson Sexton, age 33, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of D. Steven Peterson and Brenda Kay Tydings Peterson. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, David Tydings; and her paternal grandparents, ZD Peterson and Anna May Laughrun Peterson.
Breanna was a member of Sinking Creek Baptist Church. She was a former employee of Dawn of Hope and Home Instead. She was a caregiver and loved helping people. She enjoyed working with children of the church, spending time with her daughter and taking care of her cats.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Brandon Sexton; her daughter, Izabella K. Sexton; maternal grandmother, Sarah Tydings; father and mother-in-law, Alonzo and Barbara Sexton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID, the family has chosen to hold a private family funeral service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Monte Vista Funeral Home with Pastor Jayson Hoagland officiating. Everyone else is invited to view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
A private committal service and interment will be held in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nursing staff of the ICU Unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital for all their love and care.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Sexton family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Breanna Kay Peterson Sexton and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.