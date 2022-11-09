JOHNSON CITY - Brayden Conero, 19, Johnson City, TN, died unexpectedly Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence.
Brayden was born in Fort Wayne, IN, and was a former resident of Marion, IN before moving to Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY - Brayden Conero, 19, Johnson City, TN, died unexpectedly Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence.
Brayden was born in Fort Wayne, IN, and was a former resident of Marion, IN before moving to Johnson City.
He was a 2020 graduate of Marion High School, where he excelled in soccer.
Brayden worked as a Host at Buffalo Wild Wings in Johnson City.
He loved sports, especially playing soccer and basketball. Brayden enjoyed cooking and listening to music, and was known to sing in the shower.
He is survived by his mom, Kelli Conero, Johnson City; brother, Braxton Conero, Johnson City; grandparents, “Nana” Karen Conero and “Poppy” Mike Edwards, Johnson City, “Papaw D.C.” Don and “Grandma” Jane Conero, Bath Springs, TN; aunt and uncle, “Aunt” Kathi and Jeff Wedekind, Oceanside, CA; birth mother, Kara Conero, Toledo, OH; half-sister, Hannah Bennett, Johnson City; half-brother, Isiah Bennett, Johnson City.
The Celebration of Brayden’s Life will be Friday, November 11, 2022, in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00–5:00 P.M, with a period of sharing memories and stories of Brayden to follow at 5:00 P.M.
The family asks that in-lieu-of flowers, donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City, 2210 W. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37604, or the Marion High School Soccer Department, c/o Jorge Berry, 750 W. 26th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Conero family. (423)928-6111
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.