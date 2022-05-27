ELIZABETHTON - Brandon J. Dunn, age 40, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Washington County to the late Brenda Dolan and Joseph Dunn, of the home. Brandon had a good heart and cherished all of his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his fiance and mother of his son, Jade Baldridge; maternal grandparents, Grover and Nellie Mae Compton and paternal grandparents, Eugene C. Dunn, Sr. and Margie E. Dunn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Joseph Dunn, of the home; son, Jace Allen Baldridge Dunn, of the home; aunt, Kathy Compton, of Boones Creek; cousin, Amanda Grindstaff (David) and their son Mason, of Boones Creek; girlfriend, Lacey Terwedo, of the home and his son’s grandparents, Greg and Sherri Barker of Gray, TN.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Recovery Soldiers, 1180 Bristol Hwy, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
