ELIZABETHTON - Brandi Renee Malone Woods, age 36, of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Brandi was born in Johnson City to Sheila Renee Rainbolt Malone and the late Mark Malone.
Brandi was an LPN and worked at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and was working towards becoming an RN. She enjoyed shopping and her daughter Presley was her life.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mark Malone; Paternal Grandfather, Earl D. Malone; Aunt, Robin Page and Paternal Great Grandmother, Elizabeth Oates.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 13 years, Blake Woods of the home; daughter, Presley Woods, the sunshine of her life, also of the home; mother, Sheila Rainbolt Malone of Elizabethton; mother-in-law, Debbie Page of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Justin Woods (Genie) of Indiana; special great aunt, Pat Bates of Kingsport; maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Loretta Rainbolt of Elizabethton and two special aunts, Felecia Lewis of Elizabethton and Sandra Henderson of Alabama. Special cousins also survive.
A service to honor the life of Brandi Renee Malone Woods will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, TN with Mr. Brad Perry officiating and a eulogy delivered by her mother, Sheila Malone. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel of the funeral home. It was Brandi’s wish to be cremated.
The family requests that no flowers be sent, but donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ronald McDonald House, 535 Alabama Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com