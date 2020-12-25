John 16:22
And ye now therefore have sorrow: but I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.
Brady Curry, 16, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, after putting up a tough fight for 16 years.
Brady was born at 25 weeks in Sebring, FL to Brad Curry and Sasha Selman Mould.
He was a fighter since birth, spending 4 months in the NICU. Brady was a sophomore at Science Hill High School, and was a huge fan of the SHHS Toppers. He enjoyed vacating in Florida and his favorite football team, the Florida Gators. Brady loved Legos, swimming, and the Special Olympics, where he won a gold medal for bowling and the softball toss. He would make friends wherever he went. Brady never met a stranger. He had a way with people and everyone adored him. This was even more apparent when he finally got a cell phone and made calls to check in with his family and friends on a daily basis. Brady was the “heart beat” of the family whom he loved very much. He gave the best hugs. Brady would hug with his whole heart, and would always tell and remind his family, “I love you.” To know Brady was to love Brady.
Brady was preceded in death by his uncle, Justin Selman.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory is step-dad “Pap”, Ross Mould; siblings, Kaylynne, Goose, Waylon, Chloe; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; special fur friends, Hercules and Rome.
The celebration of Brady’s life will be conducted at 12:30 P.M. Monday, December 28, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, with Michael Mould, officiating, and special music by Justin Booth. The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30 A.M. till the service hour.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to express how much they appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to help get a memorial bench for Brady by going to www.gofundme.com and typing Brady Curry Memorial Bench in the search bar.
