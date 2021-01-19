Bradley “Rocky” Killen Sr. passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the age of 69 at home with his family in Sulphur Springs, TN. His passing was due to an unexpected illness that rapidly took over his health.
Bradley worked at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport for 46 years and retired in 2016. He was a Happy Valley High School 1969 graduate, who enjoyed playing football. He continued the love of the game by coaching pee wee football as well as little league baseball for several years. He loved sports and actively supported all of his children in each of their interests.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Deborah Killen; two sons, Brad Jr. and Jason Killen and wife Melissa Gregg; one daughter, Karri Killen; 5 grandchildren Erica Killen, Joshua Killen, Cole Killen, Lauren Killen, and Aubrey Killen; one sister, Mildred Delaney; one brother, David Killen; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Garcia and Jannie Killen; brothers, Ronnie and Bill Killen; sisters in law, Edna Gouge and Shirley Richardson; brother in law, Dave Delaney; nephews, Denny Killen and David Delaney; and niece, Kim Delaney.
The family would like to say thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Elizabethton, TN for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time. We would also like to thank everyone who sent food, cards, prayers, and words of encouragement to help us through this time of sorrow.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a public viewing on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 from 5-7pm (without the family present), and then will have a family only viewing from 7:30 – 8pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Fall Branch,TN. Grave side services will be held privately with family Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or a charitable organization of your choice.