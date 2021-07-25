JOHNSON CITY - Bradley Jason Wilson, age 38, Johnson City passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the University of Tennessee Hospital, Knoxville. He was born November 3, 1982 in Johnson City. Bradley was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was a factory worker. He was a member of he Johnson City Christian Church.
Survivors include his sons: Dakota, Ryan and Chris Wilson. His father: Charlie Wilson, his mother: Katherine Baird Wilson Parlier. His Sister: Deborah and husband, Dustin Ledford. Several cousins, a special friend: Randy Campbell.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with R.L. Poole officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Faith, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Greg Stout, Randy Campbell, Catlin Hill, Dustin Ledford, Lucus Roberts, Ricky Davis, Douglas Woodby and Travis Letchoe. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to all his friends for their phone calls and prayers. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.colm.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wilson family